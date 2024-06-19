The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Look out below: White Sox pitching down on the farm could offer hope for future

Sox have three rookies in current rotation with more pitching developing in the minors

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Look out below: White Sox pitching down on the farm could offer hope for future
White Sox Diamondbacks Baseball

White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP)

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

At 20-54, all you can do is look ahead.

Or look below, to the farm system, if you’re the White Sox.

The best place in particular is Double-A Birmingham, where the Barons own the best record in the Southern League.

The Sox are pleased with the starting rotation at Birmingham, from where Drew Thorpe leap-frogged Triple-A Charlotte to the majors after pitching to a 1.35 ERA in 11 starts and where 2022 first-round left-hander Noah Schultz is flourishing after his recent promotion.

The Sox also love what they are seeing from rookie right-hander Jonathan Cannon, who has allowed one run and one walk in his last 18 2/3 innings, and lefty Garrett Crochet, who in his first season as a starter entered Wednesday’s game against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field leading the major leagues in strikeouts. Crochet, who turns 25 Friday, carried a 5-1 record and 1.36 ERA in his last nine starts into the 16th outing of the season.

“This experiment could not be going any better,” general manager Chris Getz said of Crochet, the surprise Opening Day starter who, aside from one adjustment period after his rocky fourth, fifth and sixth starts, is pitching like an All-Star.

Whether Crochet, who is eligible for free agency after 2026 and is being held as a trade chip as Getz aims to further bolster the farm system, is part of the future remains to be seen. Envisioning a rotation of Crochet, Cannon, Schultz, Thorpe and perhaps a free agent or a prospect such as lefty Ky Bush, the Southern League Pitcher of the Week who owns a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts for Birmingham, looks like something the Sox could work with in their next contention window.

In four starts covering an easy-innings workload of 15 2/3 over four starts at Birmingham, the 6-9 Schultz owns a 1.72 ERA with 21 strikeouts and no walks.

Enough is coming together for Getz to “feel pretty good about the future outlook of our club.”

“Looking at the wins and loss record, yeah, it’s not something that you get excited about looking at,” Getz said Tuesday. “It speaks to the amount of work that we have ahead of us. But look at what [right-hander] Erick Fedde and what Garrett Crochet has done, the development of [catcher] Korey Lee, these young players who have come up.”

That said, Thorpe’s bad start (seven runs over 3 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks that followed a strong debut (one earned run, five innings at Seattle), is a reminder that “The Show,” as Bush referred to the big leagues multiple times in a conference call Monday, is an obviously different animal than the minor leagues. Cannon and Nick Nastrini experienced the same good-then-bad two-start adventure when they were called up from Charlotte

There are no promises when it comes to prospects, even the most highly rated.

“This is a tough league,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “There is a big difference in the minor leagues and the big leagues. Pitchers and players who don’t face adversity when they get here are few and far between. The most important thing for us as an organization is for them as individuals is to really reflect on the outing, dissect, discern and go out and apply.”

Cannon made adjustments when he returned to Charlotte and has allowed one earned run in 18 1/3 innings since coming back. These are developments the Sox must cling to as they aim to rebuild a franchise whose product on the field is baseball’s worst.

Perhaps Bush, a 6-6 lefty acquired from the Angels with switch-hitting Birmingham catcher Edgar Quero in the trade for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez last summer, will be the next prospect to get an audition and taste of the in the majors.

“Pretty cool to see Drew, a guy I was rooming with, in the Show,” Bush said. “It shows whether it’s Double-A or Triple-A, if they think you’re ready then they call your name.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Artist Micah Johnson, a former White Sox second baseman, helps young ballplayers design Juneteenth shirt
One out from complete-game shutout, rookie Jonathan Cannon leads White Sox past Astros
Getz playing pepper on phone in advance of trade deadline
White Sox GM Chris Getz has much to assess, including players, prospects and manager
White Sox at trade deadline: Which players are on the move? Where will they land?
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol defends using catcher Korey Lee as DH
The Latest
41ef_x377_6610_9.jpg
Weather
Logan Square residents given air conditioners amid Chicago’s heat wave. ‘This heat is ridiculous’
Robert Magiet, a restaurant owner, delivered 24 air conditioning units to residents in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and other nearby areas Tuesday and Wednesday as Chicago hit four days in a row with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.
By Kade Heather
 
Former Chicago White Sox player Micah Johnson and Amateur City Elite teen players Josiah Patterson, Malachi Weinum and Marcus Jackson hold up Juneteenth T-shirts they co-designed, during a pregame ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Artist Micah Johnson, a former White Sox second baseman, helps young ballplayers design Juneteenth shirt
The Amateur City Elite, which brings together primarily Black aspiring professional baseball players, put a creative spin on Juneteenth. “I thought [they] did a really good job of thinking out of the box,” Johnson said.
By Mariah Rush
 
Dodgers Mets Baseball
Cubs
Cubs designate catcher Yan Gomes for assignment, sign Tomas Nido
The Cubs were looking for more offensive production at the catching position.
By Maddie Lee
 
Darren Meadows says he is still seeking answers about his brother’s death last summer. The family has not yet seen police reports from the June 2023 mass shooting, he said.
Suburban Chicago
‘I feel like my brother has been neglected’: Questions linger one year after deadly mass shooting
Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed and more than 20 others were wounded in a shooting in a strip mall parking lot near Willowbrook.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 
Ensemble member Laurie Metcalf (from left), director Joe Mantello and playwright Samuel D. Hunter at Steppenwolf Theater at 1650 N Halsted St on Friday June 14, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Theater
Laurie Metcalf, Joe Mantello join Samuel D. Hunter in Steppenwolf Theatre's 'Little Bear Ridge Road' journey
“We read so many scripts and just couldn’t find an existing show we wanted to do,” Metcalf says of reuniting with Mantello. Steppenwolf’s co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis suggested they meet with Hunter about a commission.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 