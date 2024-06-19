Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
The body of a male was pulled out of the water about 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, days after a boater went missing near Oak Street beach.
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street beach Wednesday night, days after a boater went missing.
The body of a male was pulled out of the water about 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.
The person hasn’t been identified, but the recovery came days after a 58-year-old man went missing after falling off a boat at the Playpen near Oak Street beach.
The man fell off the boat Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface.
The Latest
Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a fire Wednesday at an auto body and battery shop about 6 p.m. The fire was out by 8 p.m., officials said. Flames spread to a neighboring building. No one was hurt.
They make nine schools renamed since a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found 30 schools were named for slaveholders, and schools named after white people — mostly men — vastly outnumbered those named for African Americans, Latinos and indigenous people.
Robert Magiet, a restaurant owner, delivered 24 air conditioning units to residents in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and other nearby areas Tuesday and Wednesday as Chicago hit four days in a row with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.
Everything at the business — Commercial Pallet, 2029 W. Hubbard St., including inventory, machinery, equipment, vehicles — was ‘a total loss,’ in the fire, the owner’s daughter said. Fire crews were rotated in and out to protect them from heat exhaustion.
Snapping the four-game losing streak is the top priority. However, also looming is the 2025 pick swap the Wings own over the Sky as a result of the Marina Mabrey trade.