Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

The body of a male was pulled out of the water about 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, days after a boater went missing near Oak Street beach.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street beach Wednesday night, days after a boater went missing.

The body of a male was pulled out of the water about 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The person hasn’t been identified, but the recovery came days after a 58-year-old man went missing after falling off a boat at the Playpen near Oak Street beach.

The man fell off the boat Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface.

The Latest
News
Fire crews put down blaze at East Garfield Park commercial building
Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a fire Wednesday at an auto body and battery shop about 6 p.m. The fire was out by 8 p.m., officials said. Flames spread to a neighboring building. No one was hurt.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Education
CPS to rename 3 schools, including one named after Christopher Columbus
They make nine schools renamed since a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found 30 schools were named for slaveholders, and schools named after white people — mostly men — vastly outnumbered those named for African Americans, Latinos and indigenous people.
By Nader Issa
 
Weather
Logan Square residents given air conditioners amid Chicago’s heat wave. ‘This heat is ridiculous’
Robert Magiet, a restaurant owner, delivered 24 air conditioning units to residents in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and other nearby areas Tuesday and Wednesday as Chicago hit four days in a row with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.
By Kade Heather
 
News
Owners of West Town pallet firm assess damage after massive fire: 'Looked like a war scene'
Everything at the business — Commercial Pallet, 2029 W. Hubbard St., including inventory, machinery, equipment, vehicles — was ‘a total loss,’ in the fire, the owner’s daughter said. Fire crews were rotated in and out to protect them from heat exhaustion.
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Skidding Sky have multiple reasons to right ship vs. Wings
Snapping the four-game losing streak is the top priority. However, also looming is the 2025 pick swap the Wings own over the Sky as a result of the Marina Mabrey trade.
By Annie Costabile
 