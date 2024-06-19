Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street beach Wednesday night, days after a boater went missing.

The body of a male was pulled out of the water about 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The person hasn’t been identified, but the recovery came days after a 58-year-old man went missing after falling off a boat at the Playpen near Oak Street beach.

The man fell off the boat Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface.