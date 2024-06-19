The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Owners of West Town pallet firm assess damage after massive fire: 'Looked like a war scene'

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Owners of West Town pallet firm assess damage after massive fire: 'Looked like a war scene'
PALLETFIRE-061824-01.jpg

Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Commercial Pallet was closed for the day when workers at a neighboring business noticed a fire growing in the corner of the West Town lot on Tuesday.

Within an hour, the blaze at 2029 W. Hubbard St. was upgraded to a four-alarm fire, destroying nearly everything at the site.

The business was started in 1978 by Les Hagan, 82, after he lost his job as a truck driver.

He was naturally a savvy businessman, his daughter Donna Hagan said, and decided to open a pallet company.

Her brother Tim and their dad were partners for years.

Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 4
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 4
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 4
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
4 of 4
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.
Commercial Pallet, at 2029 W. Hubbard St., sits destroyed Wednesday, about 24 hours after a fire tore through the West Town business.

But when Tim Hagan died unexpectedly in 2011, Quinn Hagan took his father’s spot. Tim Hagan’s friend, John Peterson, came on board to help.

The company is still owned by Les Hagan. He lives in Florida during the winters, but he is still very hands on at the business, Donna Hagan told the Sun-Times on Wednesday.

Touring the site on Wednesday with her father was “devastating,” she said.

Related

“When we got there, we were three blocks away and there was all this black debris,” she said. “As we drove into it, it looked like a war scene. There was debris everywhere, and black smoke and ash.”

A business that rents space on the lot called Quinn Hagan when workers noticed the fire. He wasn’t in the city, but by the time he got to the West Town location the fire had “erupted,” Donna Hagan told the Sun-Times.

“There’s 20,000 dry wood pallets in a lot,” she said. “It was 95 degrees and it was windy. It just took off and then it hit all the tractors, trucks and trailers and hit the building.”

561A1567.jpg

“There’s 20,000 dry wood pallets in a lot,” said Donna Hagan, whose father owns Commercial Pallet. “It was 95 degrees and it was windy. It just took off and then it hit all the tractors, trucks and trailers and hit the building.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Everything at the business — inventory, machinery, equipment, vehicles — was “a total loss,” in the fire, Donna Hagan said.

The fire is still under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department, she said.

Les Hagan is still in shock over the fire. But his greatest concern was that the other tenants on the lot were safe, his daughter said.

“No one was there, which is great,” she said. “The fire department was able to keep it at bay so it didn’t even touch our tenants in the parking lot. My dad was worried about his other people.”

There’s another building on the lot that the family owns and may move into, she said. But the loss is still “heartbreaking.”

“This business means everything to us,” Donna Hagan said.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the fire damaged a nearby train track. Metra’s Union Pacific West, Milwaukee District West, Milwaukee North and North Central Service lines were stopped due to the damage, the agency said. All rail service was restored by 8 p.m.

Chicago fire crews remained at the site throughout the night to make sure flames didn’t reignite. There was a small rekindle, but firefighters cleared the scene early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Next Up In News
Crews battle structure fire in East Garfield Park
Youth-led tours show North Lawndale culture, history
Logan Square residents given air conditioners amid Chicago’s heat wave. ‘This heat is ridiculous’
‘I feel like my brother has been neglected’: Questions linger one year after deadly mass shooting
Firefighters battle West Town blaze and weather's high heat
2 teens killed when WaveRunner crashes into boat near Antioch
The Latest
BEARS-051124-24.jpg
Bears
Lights, camera, action: As Bears look to rise, Matt Eberflus aims to improve as face, voice of organization
The Bears’ upcoming season looks like it’s going to be fun. That’s up to Eberflus, though — on the field and at the microphone.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts
Cubs
Frustration over Cubs' inertia is stronger than any buzz remaining from 2016 World Series
It turns out that fans wanted more than a one-and-done.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson walks along with a neighborhood tour of North Lawndale conducted by My Block My Hood My City, a youth mentorship program, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Lawndale
Youth-led tours show North Lawndale culture, history
My Block My Hood My City kicked off its youth-led tour program on Wednesday. Tours run every Saturday throughout the summer in North Lawndale.
By Mariah Rush
 
41ef_x377_6610_9.jpg
Weather
Logan Square residents given air conditioners amid Chicago’s heat wave. ‘This heat is ridiculous’
Robert Magiet, a restaurant owner, delivered 24 air conditioning units to residents in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and other nearby areas Tuesday and Wednesday as Chicago hit four days in a row with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.
By Kade Heather
 
Former Chicago White Sox player Micah Johnson and Amateur City Elite teen players Josiah Patterson, Malachi Weinum and Marcus Jackson hold up Juneteenth T-shirts they co-designed, during a pregame ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Artist Micah Johnson, a former White Sox second baseman, helps young ballplayers design Juneteenth shirt
The Amateur City Elite, which brings together primarily Black aspiring professional baseball players, put a creative spin on Juneteenth. “I thought [they] did a really good job of thinking out of the box,” Johnson said.
By Mariah Rush
 