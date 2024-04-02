The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Weather News Chicago

2 tornadoes briefly touch down in Kankakee County

One of the twisters was reported just west of Manteno and the other north of Herscher, both around 2 p.m. Tuesday. No damage was reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 tornadoes briefly touch down in Kankakee County
GKLsIdiaAAI8ylu.jpeg

Two tornadoes reportedly touched down Tuesday in Kankakee County. Rains will turn to snow overnight into Wednesday and temperatures will drop. Rains will return Wednesday afternoon.

National Weather Service

Two tornadoes reportedly touched down briefly in Kankakee County as rain swept across the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

“There were what appeared to be two brief tornado touchdowns in Kankakee County. We’re still trying to assess those, but those were associated with a line of fast-moving showers,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Carlaw said.

One of the twisters was reported just west of Manteno and the other was north of Herscher. They touched down around 2 p.m., he said.

The storms “didn’t produce any lightning at all,” Carlaw added. “It does happen from time to time that you get these strongly sheared environments that we have where you don’t really produce any lightning, but you get some really brief spin-ups, and that’s what we saw today.”

No damage was reported from the tornadoes, and Carlaw said the wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph across the rest of the Chicago area Tuesday likely didn’t leave any damage. Midway Airport recorded a 48 mph wind gust, and Kankakee Airport logged 44 mph winds, and a 50 mph gust was registered in Will County.

If confirmed, the two twisters would add to the 20 tornadoes already reported in Illinois this year. The state so far has seen the third-most tornadoes in the country, behind Ohio’s 26 and Florida’s 30, according to the weather service.

The precipitation was expected to continue late Tuesday night after a break between storms, bringing a “brief return to winter” Wednesday morning.

“There is a good likelihood of seeing some snow, first across the northwest suburbs late [Tuesday night)] and then probably working its way into the city toward daybreak" Wednesday, Carlaw said.

Heavy, wet snow was forecast for Wednesday, likely causing slushy road conditions for the morning commute.

“By midday or early afternoon, any snow is going to change back over to rain as temperatures warm to like 34 or 35 degrees, but through the morning there could be a period of light to moderate snow,” Carlaw said.

Next Up In News
Chicago area man who joined mom, aunt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets probation
Open-water swim in Chicago River to be held in September
‘Straight-up collusion’ drives O’Hare cost overruns, small contractor says
Johnson chooses Pacione-Zayas as chief of staff; first Latina in role
After Jayden Perkins’ killing, state Senate Republicans want a parole board overhaul
‘Sweet, loving’ 19-year-old woman killed in Austin mass shooting was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’
The Latest
curran.jpeg
Politics
After Jayden Perkins’ killing, state Senate Republicans want a parole board overhaul
Senate Republicans are pushing for reforms at the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, including requirements for appointees to have served at least 20 cumulative years in the criminal justice system. The board is under fire following its controversial decision to release a convicted felon who then allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old son.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Crime
‘Sweet, loving’ 19-year-old woman killed in Austin mass shooting was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’
Arianna Murphy spent most her time at home with family, but Saturday night a friend brought her to a party. Minutes after they arrived someone opened fire.
By Sophie Sherry
 
La Voz Chicago
Ex empleados del Signature Room reciben $1.5 millones por despido masivo
Unite Here Local 1, que representa a los trabajadores, dijo en una demanda que el empleador no dio aviso adecuado sobre su cierre, violando la ley estatal.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Jessica Ma
 
SHELTEREVICT-031524-05.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Comité de concejales pide más transparencia de la alcaldía sobre los desalojos de migrantes
El Comité de Derechos de Inmigrantes y Refugiados presentó el jueves una ordenanza que proporcionaría más información sobre quién se ve afectado por la política de desalojo.
By Mariah Rush
 
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes comienzan la mudanza de cinco refugios en los parques de Chicago
Se anticipa que en las próximas semanas se traslade a más de 730 solicitantes de asilo de cinco localidades del Distrito de Parques de Chicago.
By Violet Miller
 