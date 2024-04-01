April showers bring ... snow? (And ‘a really gloomy, crummy day’)

Severe rainstorms made their way through the Chicago area Monday, causing a rain delay for the White Sox game.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds moved in Monday afternoon and were expected to last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. However there will be a few breaks between storms throughout the day Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"It'll be a really gloomy, crummy day," Doom said.

Temperatures Tuesday will reach the upper 40s during the day before dropping to the 30s in the evening. Winds between 25 and 30 mph are also expected.

Showers will not cause much of an impact in the Chicago area, but a flood warning is in effect for Kankakee and La Salle counties until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Slushy snow accumulations are looking likely across northwest and interior northern IL Tuesday night - Wed. Uncertainty in storm track and "marginal" temperatures lead to low confidence on specific amounts and locations, however. pic.twitter.com/RVgzJNpvmJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2024

Conditions will take a turn Tuesday night when rain begins to mix with snow — turning sidewalks and roads into a slushy mess.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday, and winds will also pick up to 40 mph and could hamper visibility.

"Travel will be unfavorable, and there may be some issues with visibility with the snow and wind," Doom said. "Drivers should watch out for icy roads."

Temperatures will remain in the 30s Wednesday.

