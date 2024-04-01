The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
April showers bring ... snow? (And ‘a really gloomy, crummy day’)

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are expected to last through Tuesday, and rain will mix with snow Tuesday night — turning sidewalks and roads into a slushy mess. “It’ll be a really gloomy, crummy day” according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A group of people cross East Randolph Street at North State Street in The Loop, as snow falls on March 22. Snow is expected to move into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday as temperatures plunge into the 30s.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Severe rainstorms made their way through the Chicago area Monday, causing a rain delay for the White Sox game.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds moved in Monday afternoon and were expected to last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. However there will be a few breaks between storms throughout the day Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"It'll be a really gloomy, crummy day," Doom said.

Temperatures Tuesday will reach the upper 40s during the day before dropping to the 30s in the evening. Winds between 25 and 30 mph are also expected.

Showers will not cause much of an impact in the Chicago area, but a flood warning is in effect for Kankakee and La Salle counties until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Conditions will take a turn Tuesday night when rain begins to mix with snow — turning sidewalks and roads into a slushy mess.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday, and winds will also pick up to 40 mph and could hamper visibility.

"Travel will be unfavorable, and there may be some issues with visibility with the snow and wind," Doom said. "Drivers should watch out for icy roads."

Temperatures will remain in the 30s Wednesday.

