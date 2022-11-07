The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Dylan Cease likely to be aced out for Cy Young Award

White Sox righty had a sensational season, but metrics point to the Astros’ Justin Verlander as the pick.

By  John Grochowski
   
SHARE White Sox’ Dylan Cease likely to be aced out for Cy Young Award
At 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA that ranked second among American League qualifiers, Cease put up strong numbers across the board.

At 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA that ranked second among American League qualifiers, Cease put up strong numbers across the board.

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease earned his status as one of the five finalists for the American League Cy Young award announced Monday.

But the name most likely to be called when the winner is announced Nov. 16 is Justin Verlander of the Astros.

Also named as an AL finalist was the Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah. NL finalists are the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, the Dodgers’ Julio Urias and the Braves’ Max Fried. Ballots were cast after the regular season.

At 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA that ranked second among AL qualifiers, Cease put up strong numbers across the board. He kept pressure off his defense with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. That was third in the AL, and Cease was seventh in fielding independent pitching at 3.1. He tied for fifth with 4.4 Fangraphs wins above replacement.

Verlander’s regular-season numbers look even better.

Related

Verlander won 18 games to lead the AL while losing four. His major-league-leading 1.75 ERA is the sixth-best of the 2000s. While Verlander, with 9.51 strikeouts per nine innings, didn’t fan as many as Cease, he walked fewer at 1.49 per nine vs. 3.82 for Cease.

That helped Verlander to a 2.49 FIP, third in the AL, and a league-leading 6.1 FWAR.

In earlier times, leading in victories alone would have put Verlander in the strongest position. That shows up on the Cy Young Predictor posted at ESPN.com. The major-league victory leader, the Braves’ Kyle Wright with 21, didn’t make the NL Cy Young finalists.

The predictor was published by Bill James and Rob Neyer in their 2004 book, ‘‘The Neyer/James Guide to Pitchers.’’ Pitchers earn Cy Young points by the formula((5*IP/9) - ER) + (SO/12) + (SV*2.5) + shutouts + ((W*6) - (L*2)) + VB. VB is a victory bonus, with 12 points awarded to pitchers on division-winning teams.

By that formula, AL leaders are Verlander (190.6 points), the Astros’ Framber Valdez (168), the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase (162.8), Manoah (157.3) and Cease (145.1).

In the NL, the Braves’ Wright tops the list at 178.7, followed by Urias (169.1), Braves reliever Kenley Jansen (159.1), the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin (157.3) and Alcantara (153.3).

The formula isn’t designed to find the best pitchers. It’s designed to model voter behavior.

Voter behavior is changing, and it might be that multiplying victories by six is too much. We’ve seen Jacob DeGrom get the award while winning 10 in 2018, when Jon Lester, Miles Mikolas and Max Scherzer each won 18. DeGrom did it again while winning 11 in 2019, when Stephen Strasburg won 18.

Last year, the NL award went to Corbin Burnes, who won 11 while Urias won 20.

To today’s voters, run prevention matters as much as the record. In a late-season poll posted at MLB.com, the leader was Alcantara. In both leagues, the three finalists were the top three in ERA. Manoah’s 2.24 trailed only Verlander and Cease, while NL leaders were Urias at 2.16, Alcantara at 2.28 and Fried at 2.48.

In the AL, there seems no doubt. Cease was terrific, but Verlander had the Cy Young season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease named finalist for Cy Young
GM meetings signal start of important offseason for White Sox
Hall of Fame committee will consider Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro
White Sox decline option on Josh Harrison, pick up Tim Anderson’s for 2023
One week after hitting a disgraceful low, Michigan State plays on at Illinois
Polling Place: How you voted on White Sox’ new manager, Bears’ trades, Big Ten race
The Latest
Daniel Rodriguez gives a thumbs up while speaking during a news conference this spring after prosecutors agreed to throw out his 1991 murder conviction. Rodriguez spent decades claiming he was framed by former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.
Metro/State
Man sues Chicago police detective he claims forced false confession that led to murder conviction and 13 years behind bars
The city has spent more than $75 million of taxpayer money paying for wrongful convictions caused by former police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.
By Mitch Dudek
 
EatDrinkAndBeMurray_9780063141001.jpeg
Taste
For Chef Andy Murray, cooking provides good food and great humor
Bill Murray’s brother from Wilmette, who has just published a cookbook, shares his recipe for French toast, ‘a special-occasion kind of treat for us when we were kids.’
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
From left to right, Cubs bench coach Andy Green, manager David Ross, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, and game strategy and coaching coach Craig Driver watch from the dugout railing during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. All four are set to return to the Cubs coaching staff in 2023.
Cubs
Cubs announce David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff
The team revealed several internal promotions.
By Maddie Lee
 
SAD0900_TRL_comp_ILM_v0019.1274.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ works as thrilling adventure, visual wonder and worthy tribute
Marvel sequel mourns T’Challa with dignity, introduces new world with breathtaking beauty to rival Wakanda’s.
By Richard Roeper
 
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey shouts to players during a game last season.
College Sports
No. 9 Notre Dame rolls over Northern Illinois 88-48
Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Fighting Irish.
By Associated Press
 