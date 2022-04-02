Lance Lynn exits Cactus League game with right knee discomfort

SCOTTSDALE, Arix. — Lance Lynn got his work in and got his pitch count up, but not the way the White Sox’ All-Star right-hander wanted to Saturday night. Lynn hobbled off the mound in the fourth inning of his final Cactus League outing of the spring, favoring his right leg.

The Sox said Lynn has right knee discomfort and will be further evaluated Sunday.

Lynn got near the dugout and was hunched over before going in with training staff. After his last pitch, Lynn turned and hopped on his left foot, keeping pressure off his right leg.

In 3 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks, Lynn was charged with seven runs on seven hits and a walk. He threw 79 pitches (53 strikes). He struck out five batters.

Lynn went on the injured list last August with right knee inflammation.

It was an uneven outing from beginning to end. If not for catcher Yasmani Grandal’s dropped third strike and third baseman Romy Gonzalez’ double-clutch and late throw trying for a forceout, Lynn would have had a perfect second inning. The Diamondbacks scored three in the second after scoring two in the first on two hits and a walk. Lynn re-entered in the third.

Manager Tony La Russa hasn’t named his Opening Day starter, but Lynn figured to get the nod. He is lined up for it, with Lucas Giolito, who starts Sunday, a day behind him.

Pollock’s debut

AJ Pollock batted second and started in right field, flying out to center and reaching on a two-base infield error in his first two plate appearances in a Sox uniform, a day after being traded from the Dodgers. Pollock scored on Adam Engel’s double.

Hemond tribute

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and La Russa spoke at a tribute and memorial service for former Diamondbacks and White Sox general manager Roland Hemond before the game on the upper councourse at Salt River Fields. Vice president Ken Williams, general manager Rick Hahn and special assistant to the GM Jim Thome also attended. Hemond, who spent 70 years in baseball, died in December at 92.

On deck

Sox vs. Rockies, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM, Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 11.25) vs. Lucas Giolito (1-0, 0.00)

