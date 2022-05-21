The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 21, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox lineup

Regular ‘pit stops’ in training room keeping Tim Anderson’s legs in good shape

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox lineup
985706672_77156558.JPG

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Getty

NEW YORK – Yoan Moncada was scratched because of right leg soreness and Jose Abreu was switched from first base to designated hitter because of a head cold as the White Sox opened a three-game series against the Yankees Saturday.

Moncada felt something rounding first base during his final at-bat in the Sox’ 7-4 victory over the Royals Thursday. Manager Tony La Russa indicated Moncada would be available on the bench and expected him to play in one of the games in Sunday’s doubleheader.

“Moncada will be our bench strength,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Want to make sure his legs are all right.”

“If I had to bet, he’d play the second game [Sunday]. He won’t play both.”

Moncada, didn’t play his first game of the season until May 9 because of an oblique strain suffered in spring training, has played on only nine games this season.

Anderson taking care

Tim Anderson spent two stints on the injured list with hamstring problems last season. This season, it’s so far, so good.

“I feel good,” Anderson said Saturday. “I get what I need to take care of myself.”

Which includes regular visits to the trainer’s room for maintenance.

“Like a pit stop,” Anderson said. “Got to go through it, get what you need and take care of your body. To be ready. I go to training room a lot. I’m not afraid to go in there and tell them what I need. They’re in there to help.”

La Russa has been mindful of keeping Anderson fresh. During the five-game series in Kansas City this week, he rested Anderson in Game 2 of a doubleheader Tuesday. With an off day Monday, La Russa said Anderson probably will play both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Anderson said he took care of his legs last season but is more intentional about it this year.

“Not saying I didn’t take care of myself last year, but now I do a little more to stay within myself, try to stay feeling good every day,” he said. “I do recovery stuff at home. I just try to stay on top of it to try to prevent it. Taking care of the body, especially the legs.”

Cease: Rest is good

Dylan Cease’s normal turn would be Sunday on four days rest but he’ll get six days between starts if he faces the Red Sox, as expected on Tuesday. Starters will get extra rest throughout the season when the time is right.

“I feel good about it,” Cease said. “It’s always nice to get rest when you can. I’m feeling good either way but it’s smart to kind of strategically place it in there.”

Cease said he feels good now but said it’s “just smart to have it” for long-term benefits.

“There are the dog days of summer,” he said. “It’s good to find it when you can.”

The only drawback is “knocking off the rust, especially if it’s multiple times in a row, but it’s worth it,” he said.

Cease threw an “intense” bullpen Saturday and said he would probably throw 10 or 15 pitches off a mound Monday for fine-tuning.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox dig in for another tough test
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reinstated from paternity list; Ryan Burr optioned to Charlotte
White Sox-Yankees game postponed
Tim Anderson, Luis Robert power White Sox to 7-4 victory over Royals
As struggling lineup digs in against ‘downfall,’ Tony La Russa backs White Sox’ hitting coaches
White Sox fall to Royals, drop to 6-12 against AL Central
The Latest
Virginia Thomas stands before a blue backdrop, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. over five years ago.
Nation/World
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice, pushed Arizona lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results, emails show
The revelations show that Thomas was more involved than previously known in efforts, based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to overturn President Biden’s victory and keep then-President Trump in office.
By Mark Sherman | AP and Jonathan J. Cooper | AP
 
Part of a family of red foxes in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Fox family, record skipjack, eating morels, the playwright Shakespeare and fishing
A photograph of a red fox family in Chicago, the world-record skipjack herring, some suggestions for preparing morel mushrooms, and a quote by Shakespeare on fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
AP21289075890867__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper returned to the Sky with two more MVP honors and a hunger for ‘more’
Copper led Perfumerias Avenida in scoring (21.4 points) and rebounding (6.2), and her three-point percentage rose from 30.6% during the 2021 WNBA season to 36.2% playing overseas.
By Annie Costabile
 
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Pittsburgh
Sports Saturday
Illini star Kofi Cockburn on his NBA dream: ‘It’s up to me to believe in myself’
Cockburn might not even be drafted next month. That’s not something a first-team All-American last season wants to contemplate.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Vanderbilt v Kentucky
Sports Saturday
It’s Scotty, not Scottie — and young Pippen is aiming to make his own name in the NBA
“My dad’s not out there with me,” the Bulls icon’s son says. “At the end of the day, it’s my own legacy.”
By Steve Greenberg
 