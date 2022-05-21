Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox lineup

NEW YORK – Yoan Moncada was scratched because of right leg soreness and Jose Abreu was switched from first base to designated hitter because of a head cold as the White Sox opened a three-game series against the Yankees Saturday.

Moncada felt something rounding first base during his final at-bat in the Sox’ 7-4 victory over the Royals Thursday. Manager Tony La Russa indicated Moncada would be available on the bench and expected him to play in one of the games in Sunday’s doubleheader.

“Moncada will be our bench strength,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Want to make sure his legs are all right.”

“If I had to bet, he’d play the second game [Sunday]. He won’t play both.”

Moncada, didn’t play his first game of the season until May 9 because of an oblique strain suffered in spring training, has played on only nine games this season.

Anderson taking care

Tim Anderson spent two stints on the injured list with hamstring problems last season. This season, it’s so far, so good.

“I feel good,” Anderson said Saturday. “I get what I need to take care of myself.”

Which includes regular visits to the trainer’s room for maintenance.

“Like a pit stop,” Anderson said. “Got to go through it, get what you need and take care of your body. To be ready. I go to training room a lot. I’m not afraid to go in there and tell them what I need. They’re in there to help.”

La Russa has been mindful of keeping Anderson fresh. During the five-game series in Kansas City this week, he rested Anderson in Game 2 of a doubleheader Tuesday. With an off day Monday, La Russa said Anderson probably will play both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Anderson said he took care of his legs last season but is more intentional about it this year.

“Not saying I didn’t take care of myself last year, but now I do a little more to stay within myself, try to stay feeling good every day,” he said. “I do recovery stuff at home. I just try to stay on top of it to try to prevent it. Taking care of the body, especially the legs.”

Cease: Rest is good

Dylan Cease’s normal turn would be Sunday on four days rest but he’ll get six days between starts if he faces the Red Sox, as expected on Tuesday. Starters will get extra rest throughout the season when the time is right.

“I feel good about it,” Cease said. “It’s always nice to get rest when you can. I’m feeling good either way but it’s smart to kind of strategically place it in there.”

Cease said he feels good now but said it’s “just smart to have it” for long-term benefits.

“There are the dog days of summer,” he said. “It’s good to find it when you can.”

The only drawback is “knocking off the rust, especially if it’s multiple times in a row, but it’s worth it,” he said.

Cease threw an “intense” bullpen Saturday and said he would probably throw 10 or 15 pitches off a mound Monday for fine-tuning.

