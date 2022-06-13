White Sox place Yasmani Grandal on IL, activate RHP Lance Lynn

The White Sox placed catcher Yasmandi Grandal on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday.

The club also reinstated right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn from the 60-day IL. He will start Monday night’s game against the Tigers in Detroit.

The White Sox had hoped treatment would be enough to keep Grandal off the IL, with manager Tony La Russa saying on Sunday that “he’s feeling good” despite having left hamstring tightness. The team said on Monday that Grandal is dealing with lower back spasms.

Grandal felt discomfort while running to first base in the third inning of Saturday’s game.

Lynn, who was a candidate to be the Sox’ Opening Day starter, instead had to undergo surgery to repair a torn right knee tendon suffered during spring training.

Lynn was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season. He is fifth among major-league pitchers with 449⅓ innings from 2019 to 2021.