White Sox take Eloy Jimenez off rehab assignment

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez is dealing with “normal leg soreness” and will be taken off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.

Jimenez had surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee on April 26. He exited his first rehab assignment game on May 28 when he felt discomfort and has played in six games in 11 days since then, going 4-for-17 with no extra base hits.

Jimenez will be out at least five days, and Hahn said the hope is Jimenez restarts the 20-day rehab clock next week. It’s possible he won’t need all 20 days.

“Doing this move allows us to remove any of the time pressure from the original 20-day clock,” Hahn said.

Hahn would not characterize the Jimenez development as a setback. He said catcher Yasmani Grandal and Lance Lynn, who had similar surgeries, experienced the same type of soreness Jimenez is dealing with.

“It it’s not a new injury. It’s not a reaggravation,” Hahn said.

Wednesday would have been the 11th day of the rehab stint. The limit for injury rehab stints is 20 days.

The Sox (26-28) play the Dodgers Thursday afternoon, still looking to get a struggling offense untracked and have looked forward to getting Jimenez back to add some punch. A career .268/.314/.499 hitter with an .813 OPS, injuries have limited Jimenez to 55 games last season and 11 this season.

He was batting .222/.256/.333 with a .590 OPS when he tore his hamstring running out a ground ball in Minnesota.

Jimenez belted 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 but has hit only 25 since then. He played 55 of 60 games in the shortened 2020 season and won a Silver Slugger Award as the best offensive player at his position.