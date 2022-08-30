At discretion of doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa to miss game Tuesday

At the discretion of his doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Royals, the club announced about 45 minutes before the first pitch.

La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago. The Sox said they expect to provide an update on La Russa’s status before to tomorrow night’s game against the Royals.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the team in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa, 77, held his daily meeting with media at about 4 p.m. and seemed normal. He was also seen talking to general manager Rick Hahn on the field before the game and going through his normal routine.

Cairo, 48, went 2-0 as the White Sox acting manager in 2021.