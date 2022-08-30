The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
At discretion of doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa to miss game Tuesday

La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox manager Tony La Russa (left) and general manager Rick Hahn.

Manager Tony La Russa and general manager Rick Hahn of the White Sox talk on the field Tuesday before the team’s game against the Royals. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

At the discretion of his doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Royals, the club announced about 45 minutes before the first pitch.

La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago. The Sox said they expect to provide an update on La Russa’s status before to tomorrow night’s game against the Royals.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the team in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa, 77, held his daily meeting with media at about 4 p.m. and seemed normal. He was also seen talking to general manager Rick Hahn on the field before the game and going through his normal routine.

Cairo, 48, went 2-0 as the White Sox acting manager in 2021.

