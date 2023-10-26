The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks named manager of minor-league ThunderBolts

“The idea of being back in Chicago drew me to the [Windy City] ThunderBolts,” Jenks said. “Having the opportunity to go back there and be around this fan base again was very appealing to me.”

By  Gene Farris
   
SHARE Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks named manager of minor-league ThunderBolts
Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks has been hired as manager of the minor-league Windy City ThunderBolts.

Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks has been hired as manager of the minor-league Windy City ThunderBolts.

Duane Burleson/AP file photo

Former White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks has been named manager of the Frontier League’s Windy City ThunderBolts.

“Please join me in welcoming Bobby back to the Windy City as he pursues another championship for the South Side,” Brian Kahn, owner of the Crestwood-based ThunderBolts, said in a statement.

Jenks won the Pioneer League Manager of the Year award in 2022 after leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a championship. 

“I love baseball and I want to put a winning product on the field,” Jenks said in a statement. “I believe I can do that and my track record has shown that I can do that.”

Jenks, who played for the Sox from 2005 to 2010 and is a two-time All-Star, appeared in each game of the 2005 World Series, pitching a total of five innings, collecting two saves and making the final pitch in the Sox’ Game 4 clincher over the Houston Astros.

“The idea of being back in Chicago drew me to the ThunderBolts,” Jenks said. “Having the opportunity to go back there and be around this fan base again was very appealing to me.”

Jenks spent the 2023 season as the pitching coach for the Princeton WhistlePigs of the Appalachian League.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox to name Angels’ Matt Wise bullpen coach
White Sox GM Chris Getz says pitching prospect Jake Eder is close to the majors
This baseball quiz does not include Taylor Swift
White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is a budding tall star at short
Everything you always wanted in a baseball trivia quiz . . . and less
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
The Latest
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholic’s join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 