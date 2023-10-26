Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks named manager of minor-league ThunderBolts

Former White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks has been named manager of the Frontier League’s Windy City ThunderBolts.

“Please join me in welcoming Bobby back to the Windy City as he pursues another championship for the South Side,” Brian Kahn, owner of the Crestwood-based ThunderBolts, said in a statement.

Jenks won the Pioneer League Manager of the Year award in 2022 after leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a championship.

“I love baseball and I want to put a winning product on the field,” Jenks said in a statement. “I believe I can do that and my track record has shown that I can do that.”

Jenks, who played for the Sox from 2005 to 2010 and is a two-time All-Star, appeared in each game of the 2005 World Series, pitching a total of five innings, collecting two saves and making the final pitch in the Sox’ Game 4 clincher over the Houston Astros.

“The idea of being back in Chicago drew me to the ThunderBolts,” Jenks said. “Having the opportunity to go back there and be around this fan base again was very appealing to me.”

Jenks spent the 2023 season as the pitching coach for the Princeton WhistlePigs of the Appalachian League.