So far, so good: White Sox nearing camp finish line in relatively good health

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — For all the focus on a determined vibe and attention to detail in this White Sox camp, in the end the thing that matters most is health.

Priority one is to emerge from spring training and fly to Houston for Opening Day with no significant injuries. Health dwarfs the other priorities.

That always goes for 29 other teams as well, but for the Sox, smitten by injuries in 2022, health ultimately was the thing that pole-axed their hopes of a return trip to the postseason. Lack of focus, energy, leadership and togetherness were issues, too.

But Tim Anderson played in 79 games, Yoan Moncada 104, Eloy Jimenez 84, Yasmani Grandal 99 and Luis Robert 98 because of injuries. Lance Lynn made 21 starts and Michael Kopech 25. Aaron Bummer made 32 relief appearances.

Spring training sets the tone. Moncada strained an oblique on the last day of camp last year, didn’t play till May, and later said he probably rushed back a bit wanting badly to aid the cause. He never got untracked and batted .212 with 12 homers.

Eloy Jimenez tore a pectoral muscle on March 24 two springs ago. Adam Engel tore a hamstring five days earlier.

The Sox hired a new strength and conditioning coordinator, Goldy Simmons, last year and hired a new senior director of sports performance, Geoff Head, this offseason.

“They’re on top of this thing, man,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “More than anywhere I’ve ever been, or seen. They monitor stuff, they’re proactive with information, suggestions. I trust them and believe in them and when they give me something, I give guys the day. Or change the schedule a little bit. Not change the intensity, just change the schedule. Do less work, same intensity as opposed to same work, less intensity. You’re going to have your injuries here and there, but they do a phenomenal job.”

Bummer (lat/shoulder) hasn’t pitched in a game yet but says he’ll be ready for Opening Day. Right-hander A.J. Alexy had an oblique issue but is pitching again, utilityman Romy Gonzalez returned to game speed after missing a few days with unspecified “soreness” per Grifol.

Fingers are crossed. Anderson, Lynn and Kendall Graveman are playing for Team USA, Robert and Moncada for Cuba and Jimenez played for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Grifol wished them well and in the same breath expressed hope they’d come back healthy. A man of faith, you figure Grfiol’s WBC guys are near the top of his prayer list.

“The goal is to stay healthy, be out there every day,” Anderson said.

Jimenez came to camp lighter, Lynn and Graveman came in ahead of in their throwing programs and Robert and Moncada arrived early and determined to be difference makers for their country and Sox team.

The concern is that workloads in January, February and March have residual effects in August, September and October. Time will tell.

Veteran lefty reliever Jake Diekman said young pitchers can be at risk trying to make an impression in camp whereas experienced pitchers know when to turn it on.

“More times than not these guys come in so ready where it worries me because they’re throwing so hard,” Diekman said. “And might not be able to carry that through a 162-game season.

Although depth is a concern, the Sox’ starting nine, rotation and bullpen – even without closer Liam Hendriks for an undetermined time as he battles cancer – is good enough on paper to take back the AL Central from the defending champion Guardians.

That is, if the players they need to do it are on the field.

Some of it is luck. Some is training and good sense.

“If you come out of it healthy and feel like your arm is gaining strength, you should be good,” Diekman said.

The Sox might just come out of spring training healthy.

That would be a good thing.

“You keep these guys on the field and they’re going to perform because they’re really talented players,” Grifol said.