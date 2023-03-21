Eloy Jimenez expected back in White Sox lineup Wednesday

PHOENIX — Removed from the White Sox’ Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks on Monday because of cramping in his right calf, Eloy Jimenez returned to work Tuesday at the Sox’ spring training complex.

The Sox’ slugger was not scheduled to play against the Brewers Tuesday but will play in one of the Sox’ split-squad games Wednesday against the Royals and Rangers.

“He’s fine,” manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday. “He was scheduled to be off today. He’ll play tomorrow. But it’s nothing.”

Jimenez ran Tuesday morning, went through exercises and “feels good,” Grifol said.

Jimenez ran out a ground ball in the second inning, and experienced cramping after he sat down on the bench. After the inning, he headed for the trainer’s room with trainer James Kruk.

“It wasn’t even running,” Grifol said. “He felt great all day. He was just sitting down and it kind of cramped up a little bit or something but it was just a non-issue.”

Also, utility man Leury Garcia is expected to play Wednesday after being sidelined with a sore left hand. Garcia has not appeared in a game since March 14.

Defending the steal

Grifol has emphasized holding runners and defending the steal since Day 1 of camp, and was not pleased with the aggressive Diamondbacks stealing three bases in four attempts Monday.

“We’re addressing it,” Grifol said. “We’re trying to gain 90 feet on the offensive and limit 90 feet on the defensive side.”

Three of the bases were stolen with Yasmani Grandal catching. Prospect Adam Hackenberg threw out a runner. Grifol said Grandal and Seby Zavala are “throwing the ball really well.”

Much of it falls on the pitchers holding runners.

“We have to field the position and we have to control the running game,” Grifol said. “That’s just the way it is, we have to do those things if we want to be successful.”