White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn ‘in really good place’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An upbeat Andrew Vaughn said his back felt “normal” Saturday, a bright piece of news for the White Sox as they near Opening Day hoping to be at full strength.

A day after batting three times and dashing at full speed from second base to home as the designated hitter in a minor league game, Vaughn played first base in another minor league game, going 1-for-4, Saturday afternoon. He will likely play against the Cubs Monday in the Sox’ second to last Cactus League game.

It will be Vaughn’s first since March 12. When his back tightened up, he tried to move through it and stretch.

“It was like, ‘yeah, this one’s a little tighter.’ We took it slow and I feel like I’m in a really good place right now.

“I was glad to be back out there. Just trying to be smart. I’d rather play 162 games than blow out in spring training and then not be able to play Opening Day [Thursday in Houston].”

This and that

Grifol is batting Andrew Benintendi third in Cactus League lineups and while that seems where he’s headed, Grifol said he hasn’t determined his lineup yet. He prefers set lineups.

“Everybody has 100 plus lineups, different lineups a year,” he said. “So players do adapt and they make adjustments. However, they like consistency. They are routine oriented.”

*Left-hander Aaron Bummer came away from his first Cactus League appearance Friday, a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the A’s, with no issues.

Sox at Reds, late

*Lance Lynn, making his first Cactus League appearance after being away with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, tuned up for his Friday start against the Astros. After allowing a walk and two singles and throwing a wild pitch and not finishing the second inning, Lynn re-entered and pitched a perfect third and fourth. He was scheduled for six innings.

*Infielders Zach Remillard and Erik Gonzalez, batting 8-9 in a lineup featuring one or two Opening Day position players, hit back-to-back homers against Connor Overton in the second inning. Remillard also had a two-run single, one of 12 Sox hits in the first four innings.

*Oscar Colas had a two-run single in a five-run third and flied out to the warning track.

On deck: Rockies at Sox, 3:05 p.m., Glendale, whitesox.com, 1000-AM, Austin Gomber vs. Lucas Giolito.

—Daryl Van Schouwen