The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Liam Hendriks lands on injured list with elbow inflammation

White Sox recall left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox’ Liam Hendriks lands on injured list with elbow inflammation
White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks reacts after his first appearance of the season on May 29. (AP)

White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks yells after pitching in the top half the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

Liam Hendriks’ return to baseball after undergoing treatment for cancer took a step back Sunday when the White Sox placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Hendriks’ spot on the active roster.

Hendriks, 34, is 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA with three strikeouts after being reinstated from the injured list on May 29. He earned the win, a save and a win in his last three appearances.

Hendriks began the season on the IL to continue his treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20.

Banks, 31, is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA with 30 strikeouts and three walks in 13 relief appearances with Charlotte this season. He owns a 3.38 ERA in four relief appearances over two stints with the Sox in 2023.

Hendriks faced three batters and threw 14 pitches in his last outing Friday, a perfect ninth inning against the Marlins, a 2-1 Sox victory in which he earned the win. Manager Pedro Grifol said after the Sox’ 5-1 loss to the Marlins Saturday that Hendriks was not available.

Hendriks’ placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Joe Kelly’s struggles, Tim Anderson’s gaffe doom White Sox in loss to Marlins
White Sox playing better, but manager Pedro Grifol not getting ahead of himself
Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?
A succession of names: When baseball and TV intersect
Pittsburgh gamblers hoping for a big-Bucs payday
Michael Kopech, White Sox have found groove
The Latest
Filephoto.png
Crime
2 men shot — one fatally — in Chicago Lawn
They were shot in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot in Oak Park Saturday afternoon.
Crime
4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park
Police in the western suburb said the wounded people were targeted in the procession.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights on Sept. 29, 2021.&nbsp;
Politics
Arlington Heights still odds-on favorite to land Bears as team huddles ‘to squeeze out the best deal they possibly can’
It’s too early to tell whether the team was bluffing when it said Arlington Heights has competition and introduced Naperville to the stadium game. Were the Bears angling for an Arlington Heights tax break?
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Live-in partner sends all his money to his adult children, and it’s making me crazy
The man, 63, shares a home with his girlfriend but contributes zero dollars to the household expenses.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 11, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 