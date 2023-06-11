White Sox’ Liam Hendriks lands on injured list with elbow inflammation

Liam Hendriks’ return to baseball after undergoing treatment for cancer took a step back Sunday when the White Sox placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Hendriks’ spot on the active roster.

Hendriks, 34, is 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA with three strikeouts after being reinstated from the injured list on May 29. He earned the win, a save and a win in his last three appearances.

Hendriks began the season on the IL to continue his treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20.

Banks, 31, is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA with 30 strikeouts and three walks in 13 relief appearances with Charlotte this season. He owns a 3.38 ERA in four relief appearances over two stints with the Sox in 2023.

Hendriks faced three batters and threw 14 pitches in his last outing Friday, a perfect ninth inning against the Marlins, a 2-1 Sox victory in which he earned the win. Manager Pedro Grifol said after the Sox’ 5-1 loss to the Marlins Saturday that Hendriks was not available.

Hendriks’ placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday.



