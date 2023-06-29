The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Tim Anderson ‘working his tail off” to break awful slump

“When he figures it out, he’ll take off and you’ll see Tiim Anderson,” assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Tim Anderson ‘working his tail off” to break awful slump
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turns a double play against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws to first to turn a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)

AP Photos

ANAHEIM — Tim Anderson is battling through a crazy-bad slump at the plate, and manager Pedro Grifol waits patiently for him to break out, confident it will happen at any moment, enough so that he kept Anderson in the second spot in his lineup for the White Sox’ series finale against the Angels Thursday afternoon.

Grifol dropped Anderson from his customary leadoff spot on June 17 in Seattle, bumping Andrew Benintendi from second to first, where Benintendi is batting .319/.375/.394 in 23 games.

The left-handed hitting Benintendi got a planned day off Thursday against left-hander Patrick Sandoval, and Grifol kept Anderson in the 2-spot, batting rookie second baseman Zach Remillard first after Remillard got three hits for the second time in 10 games in the Sox’ 11-5 win Wednesday night.

“He gets on base. He does the little things that help us win games,” Grifol said, explaining his decision to bat Remillard first. “He’ll take a walk, he’ll take a hit by pitch. Bunt. Got good energy. There’s a lot that I like.”

Anderson is hitless over his last 24 at-bats and is 2-for-43 (.047) with three walks in his last 12 games.

“It’s one of those things where guys go into slumps,” assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson said . “Even the greats, Tim Anderson, you know? Yes, we all know he’s a .300 hitter and right now he’s struggling and finding himself like anybody else. All hitters go through it. The good thing about Tim is when he figures it out, he’ll take off. And you’ll see Tiim Anderson.”

Anderson is batting .227/.267/.266 with no homers, no triples, nine doubles and eight stolen bases in 57 games. Per Baseball Reference wins above replacement, he’s a minus-1.2 player this season.

Johnson said Anderson is working hard to find his swing. Before facing Shohei Ohtani Tuesday, “he was out here 50 minutes, hitting, early work, hitting Ohtani’s slider on the iPitch.

“He’s working his tail off,” Johnson said. “He’s out here every day. Buying into the things we’re saying, so there’s no complaints there.”

The Sox are 173-132 when Anderson starts 71-89 when he doesn’t since the start of 2020. His 15 career leadoff homers rank second in club history behind Ray Durham (20) but Anderson hasn’t homered since July 15 in a 6-2 Sox win at Minnesota.

In the field, Anderson has made six errors and is minus-6 in defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs. Grifol has been nothing but supportive throughout the season for the 2021 and 2022 All-Star, by keeping him at or near the top of the lineup and by talking him up publicly.

On Wednesday Anderson was 0-for-5 but did not strikeout and made good contact twice, but Grifol went out of his way to praise a contribution made on the bases.

“It goes unnoticed but that inning where [Andrew Vaughn] hit the double that cleared the bases, TA went head first on a forceout at second base that he beat,” Grifol said. “That was big-time baserunning and a big-time safe call for us. It kept the bases loaded.

“That’s a pre-pitch thing where you’re thinking about that. If you’re not thinking about that you just slide in feet first and you’re out. But it was great baserunning and he beat the throw.”

Here is the Sox lineup for Thursday:

Remillard 2B Anderson SS Robert Jr CF Jimenez RF Vaughn 1B Grandal DH* Burger 3B Frazier LF Zavala C Lynn P

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox hit four homers in 11-5 win over Angels
White Sox ‘fluid’ leadership roles still a work in progress
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks to receive Jimmy V Award
Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 in win over White Sox
White Sox pitchers on guard against tipping
Performances by Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr. wasted as White Sox lose on 9th-inning wild pitch
The Latest
The U.S. Supreme Court building.
Education
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling ‘an attack on people of color,’ Illinois education leaders say
The 6-3 decision by the high court’s conservative majority “will make it more difficult for Northwestern to achieve one of our imperatives — the promotion of diversity, inclusion and belonging on our campuses,” University President Michael Schill said.
By Nader Issa and Jacquelyne Germain
 
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 10 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.
NASCAR In Chicago
Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway
There is a strict NASCAR gate entry policy and all bags and patrons may be subject to search.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
The Blackhawks selected Adam Gajan in the second round of the NHL draft on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Hawks made Gajan the first goalie selected in the entire draft with the 35th pick. They also demonstrated their willingness to take Russians with the Kantserov pick.
By Ben Pope
 
Andrea Kersten, the interim head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, sits with her family before the City Council voted to confirm her nomination during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.
News
Oversight agency launching effort to cut massive backlog of CPD disciplinary investigations
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability plans to start reviewing roughly 850 pending investigations on July 17, focusing mostly on cases that have lasted more than two years and involve operational violations.
By Tom Schuba
 
186A7666.jpg
Politics
Federal appeals court considering Illinois assault weapons ban questions ‘popularity contest’ for guns
The arguments before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took place five days before the anniversary of the mass shooting during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, which prompted the assault-weapons ban.
By Jon Seidel
 