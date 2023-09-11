Royals-White Sox rained out

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but not before 6:40 p.m.

Dylan Cease will start Game 1 and Touki Toussaint Game 2 for the Sox. Brady Singer and Jordan Lyles will pitch in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader, the Sox said. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Monday’s game.



