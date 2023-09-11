The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Royals-White Sox rained out

The White Sox and Royals will play a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Royals-White Sox rained out
White Sox and Royals rained out Monday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Monday was rained out. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but not before 6:40 p.m.

Dylan Cease will start Game 1 and Touki Toussaint Game 2 for the Sox. Brady Singer and Jordan Lyles will pitch in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader, the Sox said. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Monday’s game.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox sending Oscar Colas to Charlotte
GM Chris Getz wants White Sox to find an edge; Sox fall to 55-88 with loss to Tigers
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi eager to turn page on 2023
White Sox’ two-game win streak snapped
Tough job times two ahead for White Sox’ Getz, Grifol
Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
The Latest
BEARS_091123_52.jpg
Bears
Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play?
Amazingly, rookie Roschon Johnson played the highest portion of snaps among Bears running backs Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing against the Packers.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ pick-6 vs. Packers rife with red flags
He needs to get better at reading the entire field, deciphering defensive coverage, and making good decisions, and all three were problems on the game-wrecking interception.
By Jason Lieser
 
1672764619__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore
There’s no question Moore is the Bears’ best weapon
By Patrick Finley
 
The Riviera theater in Uptown.
News
Open House Chicago returning with 170 locations, 2 kickoff parties
The weekend event, Oct. 13-15, will feature Uptown’s Riviera Theatre for the first time. The ornate concert venue was built in 1917 as a movie theater.
By David Struett
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postponed a launch of her 2024 bid for Congress.
News
Facing ethics questions, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postpones launch of Congress bid
Conyears-Ervin was poised to run in the March Illinois Democratic primary for the seat now held by Rep. Danny Davis.
By Lynn Sweet and Fran Spielman
 