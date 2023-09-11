White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez, pitcher Deivi Garcia from Charlotte

Right-hander Deivi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte along with catcher Carlos Perez on Monday, taking the roster spots of Oscar Colas and right-hander Edgar Navarro.

Perez gives the Sox three catchers to go with Korey Lee, a trade-deadline acquisition who has received most of the playing time of late, and veteran Yasmani Grandal, who is in the final year of his four-year contract.

The Sox want to see more of Perez, who has appeared in 30 games and is batting .241/.267/.345 with offense that has “promise,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

“Perez will get some time here, we’ll get to work with him here in the big leagues,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

“Grandal will continue to catch a little bit and maybe play some first and maybe DH or pinch-hit.”

Garcia gets a look

Garcia, at one time a top Yankees prospect, was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Aug. 12 and has allowed two earned runs in nine innings covering seven appearances for Charlotte, with 17 strikeouts and six walks.

Garcia’s focus, he said, was throwing strike one with his first pitch. He altered his delivery a bit, “trying to stay on top” and throwing more curves than sweepers.”

Garcia is 3-4 with a 4.84 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 10 appearances (eight starts) over parts of three major-league seasons (2020-21, ’23) with the Yankees.

“It’s important for us to see as many guys as possible for the last 18-19 games that we have left,” Grifol said, “really evaluate the system and what we’ve got to make sure that we know what we need moving forward.”

Doubleheader Tuesday

The scheduled game against the Royals was postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but not before 6:40 p.m.

Monday’s slated starter Dylan Cease will oppose Brady Singer in Game 1 and Touki Toussaint faces Jordan Lyles in Game 2. Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Hendriks to be recognized Friday

Liam Hendriks will be recognized Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field for being the Sox’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee. The winner will be announced during the World Series.

“This is one of those rewards where it has nothing to do with talent,” said Hendriks, who along with his wife Kristi is raising money to support families impacted by cancer. “It has a lot to do with compassion and giving and making sure you use your platform for good.”

This and that

Bryan Shaw ranks third among active pitchers and is in 61st place in major league history with 779 career games. Shaw has appeared in 60-plus games in 10 straight full seasons from 2012-22.

*Cease is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA, .135 opponents average and 1.09 WHIP in five career starts against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

*The Sox are hitting .223/.257/.351 with 26 runs scored (2.9 per game) in September.