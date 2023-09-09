The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox two-game win streak snapped

Michael Kopech pitches in relief for first time this season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox two-game win streak snapped
Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling hits a home run against Michael Kopech during the seventh inning Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)

Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling hits a solo home run against the White Sox and Michael Kopech during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)

AP Photos

DETROIT — White Sox manager Pedro Grifol opened his pregame session with reporters Saturday reiterating that Michael Kopech “is not a reliever,” even though he will be pitching out of the bullpen for perhaps the rest of the season. Kopech, who made his first relief appearance against the Tigers Saturday, will go to spring training in 2024 as a starter, Grifol said.

Kopech “has all the characteristics of being a high leverage, top notch reliever,” Grifol said. “However, he has some characteristics of being a starter. In the world we live in where starters are really hard to find we’re going to exhaust every opportunity we can to make sure he’s a starter.”

Kopech’s rotation turn was taken by Jose Urena Saturday, a day after Grifol announced the move to the pen for the struggling Kopech, who entered Saturday with a 5.16 ERA and major league high 89 walks in 125 23 innings as a starter.

The relief stint started well enough, with Kopech throwing a strike on the first pitch and then getting Spencer Torkelson on a nubber near the mound before he struck out Kerry Carpenter. But Matt Vierling parked an inside slider to left, the 29th home run allowed by Kopech this season.

Kopech touched 97 mph, and Grifol talked up the appearance despite the home run.

“I thought he was eclectic tonight,” Grifol said. “His fastball was jumping on hitters.”

2-game win streak snapped

The Sox got four decent innings from Urena in his Sox debut, but fell to 55-87 with a 3-1 loss. Urena allowed four hits and two walks but gave up just one run. He struck out three.

The Sox need to go 7-13 to avoid losing 100 games.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Grifol said when asked if avoiding 100 losses would be important. “Ninety-nine, 100, is that a big difference? I just want to win as many games as possible. I’m not focusing so much on the losses, I’m focusing on the wins.”

Moncada has sore knee

Yoan Moncada’s home streak was stopped at three games, and in two at-bats went down to a knee on swings due to a sore right knee, which was treated after the game.

“His knee has got a little jammed up there early on in the game,” Grifol said.

“It’s been bothering him the last couple of days. He probably re-aggravated in [an] at-bat.”

Colombian connection

Right-hander Luis Patino enjoys a close bond with former White Sox left-hander and fellow Colombian Jose Quintana.

“He’s like a father for me,” Patino, 23, said. “He was very happy when he heard about the trade. He told me people here will be fair and give me a fair chance. It’s an honor to continue that legacy he started with the White Sox and not just him but with [pregame instructor] Luis Sierra, he’s a fellow Colombian. His parents tutored me when I was a young player back in Colombia. It’s like family.”

Patino, who made his Sox debut with four scoreless innings against the Tigers last Saturday in Chicago, walked three and allowed a hit in one inning of work Saturday but managed to give up just one run. He struck out two.

This and that

After striking out three times, Luis Robert collected his 72nd RBI with a single scoring Yasmani Grandal in the eighth. The Sox had four hits.

*Catcher Korey Lee has thrown out five of 14 baserunners, including one of two Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tough job times two ahead for White Sox’ Getz, Grifol
Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
Mike Clevinger outlasts Olson’s no-hit bid, Moncada homers again in White Sox win
Struggling White Sox starter Michael Kopech dispatched to the bullpen
Should White Sox have cleared ballpark after shooting? Did the United Center handle the Lil Durk incident correctly? Experts weigh in
Liam Hendriks making pitch to stay with White Sox
The Latest
merlin_115095751.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern claims first victory in post-Pat Fitzgerald era
Wildcats wallop UTEP 38-7 in home opener.
By Kyle Williams
 
090523_Sky_at_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Meeting with one of WNBA’s two super teams awaits Sky in first round
The Sky’s prize for clinching the eighth seed is a matchup against either the Aces or the Liberty, the two teams that picked apart the Sky’s championship roster in free agency.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_115724732.jpg
Printer’s Row Lit Fest brings lovers of the written word together: ‘It’s just inspiration’
The five-block festival features panels on writing and book bans, live music performances and the opportunity to buy books from local authors.
By Violet Miller
 
Lane’s Wesley Nunez (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Hyde Park at Eckersall Stadium.
High School Football
Wesley Nunez, Noah Mayra lead Lane’s new offense to victory against Hyde Park
Nunez and Mayra knew they would play a bigger role on offense for the Champions this fall and made sure they were ready.
By Mike Clark
 
Giants_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Luke Little impressing with sweeping slider, but overall command needs work
With 42 walks, control has historically been the red flag in the hulking 23-year-old’s profile.
By James Fegan
 