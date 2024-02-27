White Sox’ Garrett Crochet strikes out Ohtani, makes good first step in path toward starting

GLENDALE, Ariz. – So you want to be a starting pitcher, eh?

Some would say be careful what you wish for.

Garrett Crochet asked, and got to face Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman at the top of the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in his first Cactus League start.

There was a buzz about Camelback Ranch, an MLB Network TV audience and in Japan, where 40 million people were said to wake up in the early morning dark hours for what was Ohtani’s much anticipated debut in Dodger blue colors. But Crochet squelched it by retiring all three batters including Ohtani on a called third strike. Betts and Freeman grounded out.

“That’s what you want after putting a lot of hard work in the offseason,” said Crochet, who would give up two singles and record two outs in the second inning before getting pulled. “I want to face a good lineup and see how my stuff is playing. The results were good. Some positives to take away but some things to work on as well. Just going to keep grinding.”

Crochet, who featured 100-mph velocity when he made his debut in 2020 but hadn’t seen triple digits during his injury plagued recent seasons, hit 100 and 99 on the scoreboard gun. It wasn't the electricity camera toting fans came to capture, although they got it when Ohtani hit an opposite field to left against Sox righty Dominic Leone.

The 6-6 Crochet struck out Ohtani both times they faced each other in regular season games, so that aspect of it was no big deal for the physically imposing 24-year-old.

“Oh man that happened so fast I don’t recall,” he said of the $700 million man’s at-bat, which lasted four pitches.

You had to think he did.

“Took a big swing at the first pitch, the crowd was loud so we were both feeling the benefit of that,” Crochet said. “Just made some good pitches.

“My impression? I mean he’s a good player, you have to make good pitches. We faced each other a couple times in the past so I have an idea of what he’s looking for. He’s a power threat. Just trying to get ahead early and stay ahead.”

Drafted 11th overall by the Sox out of Tennessee in 2020, Crochet has been used as a reliever in his 72 major league appearances, the body of work minimized by Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury.

This spring, Crochet is back at full health and getting a chance to stretch out as a starter, which he badly wants. When he’s deemed ready to carry a starter’s workload remains to be seen.

“I’m just trying to have more confidence and conviction in my stuff,” he said. “There were a couple of times today when I challenged hitters and they beat me. And a couple times when they challenged me and I won. That’s thing I’ve worked on all spring long just throwing pitches with conviction."

With renewed health and his confidence back, Crochet has carried himself around the clubhouse and back fields with his chin held higher, now that he’s healthy again.

“Yeah for sure,” Crochet said. “That’s also how the clubhouse is right now. Allows people to be themselves and just trying to let everyone reach their full potential."

“The biggest thing is he works hard, so he carries himself like a professional,” Sox ace Dylan Cease said before the game Tuesday. “I think he feels like he’s ready to go. Like he’s ready to help the team.”

Cease, for one, has no doubts Crochet is suited for starting.

“Absolutely,” Cease said. “He’s got multiple pitches [upper 90s-mph fastball, slider, changeup]. As long as he’s throwing strikes, he’s there.”

Crochet is “very" motivated to prove he can swing it.

“A lot of competition going on this spring,” he said. “It’s going to push everybody and right now I’m seeing the benefits of that. Just going to keep pushing.”