Garrett Crochet ‘the right choice’ to start Opening Day, says White Sox’ second choice

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When Dylan Cease was traded to the Padres, the White Sox had no Opening Day starter.

Erick Fedde, the highest-paid pitcher on a completely overhauled starting rotation who returns to the majors after a superb season in Korea, was next in line, positioned second behind Cease. Michael Soroka, who started Opening Day for the Braves in the shortened 2020 season, made a case with a strong spring. Soroka (two earned runs, nine innings) starts against the Reds on Wednesday.

But to everyone’s surprise, Garrett Crochet — who hasn’t pitched more than three innings in a major league game and has not started — got the nod from manager Pedro Grifol on Monday.

Fedde said it was the right call.

“I’m thrilled for him,” Fedde said Wednesday. “I think it’s the right choice.”

Crochet, who is slated for four innings against the Royals on Thursday, hasn’t allowed a walk while striking out 12 batters in nine scoreless Cactus League innings. He has touched 100 mph and is landing all of his pitches, slider included, in the strike zone.

“Coming into camp it was Cease with no ifs, ands or buts,” Fedde said. “I knew it was up for grabs [after the trade] but it’s easy to say, now without Cease, that Crochet has the best stuff on the team. It’s evident, and the fact he got Opening Day is proof of that. I’m happy for him, he works his butt off, he’s a good friend."

Fedde pitched in a minor league game Monday, allowing no hits over five-plus innings while throwing about 70 pitches, he said.

“I was happy with a ton of soft contact,” he said. “Was about as good as it can go.”

He’s “very ready” to start the season, but will get one more start in Arizona, probably Saturday or Sunday.

“I think everyone is ready to get out of here at this point,” he said.

Fedde made 27 starts for the Nationals in both 2021 and ’22, posting ERAs of 5.47 and 5.81, then took off for Korea, where he found his command, got an extraordinary amount of ground-ball outs, and was named the KBO’s Most Valuable Player with a 20-6 record and 2.00 ERA in 30 starts and 180 1/3 innings.

The Sox signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal in the offseason.

“The first couple [Cactus League starts] felt like I was over-excited, maybe doing a little too much,” Fedde said, “but I’m starting to find my legs and ease in as much mentally as physically. I’ve grown more in that sense than anything.”

He’ll likely start the Sox’ second game, against the Tigers on March 30.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “I know that first start is going to have some butterflies. When you leave to go overseas, the goal is to come back and realize it. And now it’s a week away. It’s a great feeling. And I’m fired up for it.”

He’s “excited” to see Crochet as well.

“Opening Day is a special thing, you’re one of 30 and it’s something that’s rare and it’s an accolade,” Fedde said. “But he totally deserves it. People talk about how he hasn’t thrown four innings in so long, but I worked with him a lot in the offseason, I watched him grind. His mental thought from Day 1 in the offseason was, ‘I’m going to be a starter.’ He’s so ready. I think he’s going to dominate.”

