Braden Shewmake’s versatility immedately pops for White Sox infield

Shortstop Braden Shewmake swung at the first pitch he saw in his MLB career: an 80.3 MPH slider that he connected on for his first home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

“I think the main thing was not trying to do that,” Shewmake said. “Pedro [Grifol] has harped on it: know who you are and be who you are. I'm not a home run hitter. That wasn't really my intent there, but put a good swing on a pitch you can handle, and good things tend to happen.”

He became the first White Sox player since Zack Collins in 2019 to homer on his first major-league hit. Shewmake went 1-4 on Sunday with a stolen base.

Shewmake made an impression on Grifol during spring training because of his professional approach. The coaches had faith in the young infielder as they trusted him to execute a double-steal situation in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday.

Grifol likes Shewmake’s versatility in the field.

“It's easy to go out and just play baseball and just be yourself whenever you have this group of guys that are nothing but great to you,” Shewmake said. “The coaching staff is great to you. You don't feel a ton of pressure to do anything like that.”

Early-season observations

Grifol said it’s too early to make definitive statements about the Sox, but he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from the club.

“We've made a few mistakes, but they have been aggressive mistakes,” Grifol said. We're double-stealing and running the bases. Our alignments in the outfield are good, and our fundamentals are good.”

The organization emphasized improving the defense in the offseason by acquiring reliable veterans such as Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong. Turning double plays, catching fly balls and not committing errors were the simple ways in which the club could improve.

“It helps the flow of the game and the pitchers’ confidence that helps us attack the strike zone,” Grifol said. “When mistakes are made — pitchers are not perfect; they're 60 feet six inches away and they got to put it right where they need to put it to get those swings and misses — we got to catch them.”

Kopech in the bullpen

The Sox announced on Mar. 14 that former starter Michael Kopech would transition to the bullpen. Kopech threw 1.2 scoreless inning in Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, striking out three and allowing no walks or runs.

Out of the bullpen, Kopech is able to let his stuff play more. It's never been about Kopech's stuff, more about if he could command it.

"To simplify things for myself and go out there and be able to throw the ball with a good level of intent and not feel like I’m sacrificing command for velocity, is a good place for me to find my rhythm again," Kopech said. "I’ve been out there — nobody wants to say this — trying to throw as hard as I can."

This and that

• The Sox (0-3) lost their first series to the Detroit Tigers (3-0).

• Upcoming probables against the atlanta Braves: Monday, Charlie Morton vs. Chris Flexen. Tuesday, Reynaldo Lopez vs. Garrett Crochet. Wednesday, Spencer Strider vs. TBA.

