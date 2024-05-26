The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Garrett Crochet's scoreless streak snapped in White Sox' 4-1 loss to Orioles

Adley Rutschman ended Crochet’s run at 24 innings on a two-run home run in the sixth, and the Sox came six outs from being no-hit.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Garrett Crochet

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS106

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Garrett Crochet continued his ascent but the White Sox offense couldn’t hit.

In other words, Sunday was a typical day for the Sox.

Crochet’s scoreless-innings streak ended at 24 but he still matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in the Sox’ 4-1 loss to the Orioles. Baltimore finished a four-game sweep of the Sox, who suffered their second four-game sweep of the season. The Sox have dropped five straight, nine of the last 10 and 11 of 14 to sink 24 games below .500.

At 15-39, the Sox have the worst 54-game record in franchise history, a full two games worse than 2018’s 17-37 start.

The Sox almost made more history Sunday. Of course, it wouldn’t have been positive.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish threw seven hitless innings and struck out 11 before getting removed. Pinch-hitter Danny Mendick greeted reliever Danny Coulombe with a solo homer to start the eighth, ending the Sox’ flirtation with getting no-hit for the first time since Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011.

Besides that, offensive highlights were rare for the Sox in a game that started 100 minutes late because of rain. And Crochet was good again during his six innings, but couldn’t overcome the lineup’s woes.

Mendick’s homer was the Sox’ only hit.

Crochet retired the first 11 batters he faced before Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out double down the first-base line in the fourth. Crochet kept his streak alive until the sixth when Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run.

The two runs were the first Crochet has surrendered since May 5 at the Cardinals.

