White Sox' Andrew Benintendi returning from IL

SEATTLE — The White Sox are reinstating outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the injured list before their game with the Mariners Wednesday, and Tommy Pham could be right behind him.

Benintendi, on the IL with left Achilles tendinitis, has been rehabbing in games in Arizona. He homered in his last at-bat against the Brewers on June 1 before going on the 10-day IL the following day.

Duke Ellis, who was called up from Double-A Birmingham last Tuesday, will return to an affiliate to make room for Benintendi.

On June 2 in Milwaukee, Pham sprained his ankle on slide into home and landed on the IL the following day. Pham has also been playing in Arizona.

“They’re feeling pretty good,” manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday. “We’ll see, we’ll see how they finish off [Tuesday] and how they feel [Wednesday].”

Benintendi is having the worst start to a season in his career, hitting .195 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI in 51 games this season. He was signed to a five-year, $75 million contract before last season, the richest deal in franchise history.