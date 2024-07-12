'He’s unlike any other pitcher I’ve ever seen': Garrett Crochet ends first half with scoreless outing

In his final start before the All-Star break, White Sox All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing zero hits in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

The Sox opted to go with a shorter outing for Crochet instead of skipping his turn in the rotation because they want him to experience 30-plus starts in a season and not tweak his routine. Keeping his five-day routine — with shorter starts — was also Crochet’s preference.

“There’s something to be said for taking the ball every five to six days and feeling it,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a hell of a lot more important than either skipping them or trying to put him in the bullpen and have him crank it up late in a game.”

Though the Sox will limit him in the second half, Crochet’s first half was enough to garner praise from his peers who appreciate the stellar season he’s putting together.

Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes admitted that he doesn’t follow many pitchers in the majors, but Crochet’s breakout season has caught Skenes’ attention. Skenes said Crochet is fun to watch and that he’s “trying to pick stuff off” of the Sox’ All-Star.

“He’s unlike any other pitcher I’ve ever seen in terms of how he moves,” Skenes said. “I don’t know a whole about his repertoire or anything like that, but I know how his body moves and it’s kind of what I pay attention to.

“It’s really fun to watch, to watch him do it every outing for six or seven innings and punch out the guys.”

Jimenez’ power drought

Designated hitter Eloy Jimenez has yet to homer since his return on June 23 from a left hamstring strain. Jimenez, who is known for his home-run hitting, has a 71.4% ground-ball rate during that span, way above the league average (42.5%). Grifol isn’t too concerned about Jimenez’s poor results at the plate.

“His ground-ball rate is just a little too high,” Grifol said. “He needs to get the ball in the air. Again, he understands it. He’s done it before at this level. He’s had a lot of success at this level. It’s a matter of finding that swing, finding that rhythm and tempo that he needs.”

All-Star caliber season

Right-hander Erick Fedde was left off the American League’s roster for the All-Star game, but he could be in the game as an injury replacement. His stats — 7-3, 2.99 ERA and a 4.3 WAR — warrant an All-Star selection.

“He has weapons and he’s a winner,” Grifol said. “There’s no doubt in [my] mind. I think he deserves to be on that team regardless of whether somebody opts out or not. But at this point, if somebody opts out, I would be very disappointed if he’s not the guy who replaces whoever opts out on the American League roster. “

Fedde’s 2.6 WAR — according to Fangraphs — ranks 13th among pitchers in the majors. His preparation has fueled his comeback after spending the 2023 season in Korea. He’s been the Sox’ second-best starter.

Having exceeded expectations and signed a contract that pays him $7.5 million this year and next, Fedde will be a sought-after trade candidate ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

