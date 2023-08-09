The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Alison Victoria’s dream home comes true

The Chicago-based designer revealed her new home/office dwelling during the finale of a three-part HGTV series.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Host Alison Victoria is back with a new season of “Windy City Rehab” on HGTV.

Alison Victoria has new Chicago home, unveiled this week on the HGTV series “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream House.”

Discovery Inc.

Alison Victoria is home at last. For now.

The HGTV star and interior designer revealed her completed Chicago dream home on Tuesday night’s finale of “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home.” The three-part series followed Victoria as she gutted the former warehouse site of her business headquarters, converting it to the 6,250-square-foot home of her dreams (which shares separate, downsized office space for the company).

Victoria spent much of 2022 on the project, which involved traveling to Paris to select the decor items of her dreams such as Parisian fireplace mantels, 19th century gold-leafed interior doors from a palace in Italy, and vintage Maxim’s de Paris chairs.

On Tuesday night, Victoria flung open the doors on her new home, escorting her three siblings and her TV audience through each meticulously decorated room, from the beyond-state-of-the-art kitchen (“Where I’m never gonna cook”), to the indoor spa pool, to the massive 15-feet-wide-by-20-feet-tall bar (which rivals even the most elegant five-star hotel lobby bars imaginable thanks to the woodworking artistry of newly retired craftsman Ari Smejkal), to her luxe bedroom retreat complete with French fireplace.

The skylight-topped atrium in Alison Victoria’s new Chicago home comes complete with a spa pool.

This image from video shows the skylight-topped, atrium/spa inside Alison Victoria’s new Chicago home on the HGTV series “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home.”

Photo from video/HGTV

Her clearly awed brothers and sister can be heard using terms such as “museum” and even “Versailles” as they ooh and ahh over each area of the home.

Earlier in the episode, Victoria is brought to tears as the project nears completion, uttering, “I’m gonna love Chicago again,” no doubt a reference to the legal woes (now resolved) she faced the past few years during the course of “Windy City Rehab.”

The cost of the $1.2 million, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom project was funded, Victoria said, through available cash, refinancing her Las Vegas home and $400,000 in loans from friends.

Interestingly, in a recent interview on realtor.com, Victoria revealed dreams are fleeting. “This is not my forever home,” Victoria said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have one of those. I don’t sit still long enough, and I think if I ever did, I’d get really bored with life. This is my dream home right now, because I don’t know what tomorrow is.”

