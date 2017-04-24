EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Voight and old partner reunite on ‘Chicago P.D.’

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the April 26, 2017, episode of "Chicago P.D." | NBC

“Chicago P.D.” kicks off the final four episodes of the season this week with a case that could end Sgt. Hank Voight’s career.

The Intelligence Unit investigates the murder of a teenage boy when Voight (Jason Beghe) is shocked to learn that the murder weapon is linked to a case he worked on 17 years ago.

Voight and his former partner, Denny Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson), arrested a single father in the old case. The man was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence.

Voight suspects he and Woods may have gotten it wrong. In this exclusive clip below that NBC shared with the Sun-Times, Woods — now a lieutenant — discourages Voight from re-examining the old case.

At the same time, the teen victim’s father (guest star Philip Casnoff), a prominent defense attorney, tries to get the new case transferred to Area Central Homicide.

Brian Keane, Bowman Wright and Dana Ashbrook also guest star. Cast members Jesse Lee Soffer, Sophia Bush, Patrick John Flueger, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton appear in the episode.

The episode, titled “Grasping for Salvation,” airs at 9 p.m. April 26 on WMAQ-Channel 5.