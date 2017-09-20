Murakami exhibit becomes most popular MCA exhibit in history

Pop art reigns supreme.

The Museum of Contemporary Art today announced that “Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg” exhibit has officially surpassed “David Bowie Is” as the most popular in the history of the museum. The Murakami exhibit surpassed the Bowie record-setting attendance of 193,00 patrons, and will be on display through Sept. 24.

Murakami is a pop art icon, whose inspiration is notably drawn from Japanese animation and comic books. His collaborations include works with Kanye West (the album cover for “Graduation”) and until recently Louis Vuitton (a series of high-end bags). The exhibit features 50 of his works spanning 30 years.