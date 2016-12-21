‘Sing’: Tuneful animals liven a mostly humdrum animated lark

For those lamenting the absence of “American Idol,” now there’s “Animal Idol” — or better known as “Sing.”

Written and directed by Garth Jennings (“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”), the animated musical trades Ryan Seacrest for a charismatic koala in its showcase of heart-tugging stories, colorful characters and enough pop songs to fill a playlist but not much else. It’s confident in its fluffy nature, though, and is a lighthearted treat for kids who can stand a little Sir Mix-A-Lot and Christopher Cross with their Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

The animal city of “Sing” is like “Zootopia” but with way less social commentary and a better soundtrack. Showman Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) runs a theater that’s seen better days, and he gets the idea to host a singing competition. He’s only got $1,000 to his name for prize money, and thanks to his senile lizard secretary (voiced by director Jennings), a typo on the show flyer says $100,000, which puts the cute koala in a bind.

The big prize brings out anybody with a tune in their soul and a little ambition in their heart, including punk-girl porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), British gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton) and overworked mommy pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon). They each have their own stories to tell, though the personality that resonates strongly is Meena (Tori Kelly), an immensely talented teenage elephant who would be a superstar if she could only get past crippling stage fright.

The plot is predictable with a well-tread “Let’s put on a show!” premise, though there are quite a few hilariously quirky moments — Buster and his best sheep pal Eddie (John C. Reilly) washing cars is surprisingly funny — and some touching scenes as well. Family is a crucial aspect to many of the main characters’ journeys as they all try to find their voice and identity.

Like “Idol,” the best parts of “Sing” are the musical sequences. There’s an entertaining first round of auditions with bunnies doing “Baby Got Back,” a trio of frogs singing “Jump” and a snail crooning “Ride Like the Wind” — the more nonsensical, the better. The middle part slows but picks up in time for the tune-filled finale that’ll leave you with a big stupid grin. The one off note is the mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane), whose Frank Sinatra songs seem out of place amid a plethora of top 40.

McConaughey gives Buster a great can-do spirit. Johansson and Egerton are both more than capable singers, Nick Kroll is fashionably Europop as Rosita’s glam German dance partner Gunter, and the supporting cast is a zoo of personality, from Leslie Jones as Meena’s mom to Jennifer Hudson as a young version of Eddie’s operatic grandmother. Kelly, a Grammy-nominated songstress, lives up to the “Sing” title more than most, and her take on “Hallelujah” is particularly effective.

In a year full of talking-animal hits, “Sing” isn’t quite as strong a number. It’s a tale that might not be particularly thought-provoking but sure is toe-tapping.

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

★★ 1⁄2

Universal Pictures presents a film written and directed by Garth Jennings. Rated PG (for some rude humor and mild peril). Running time: 108 minutes. Opens Wednesday at local theaters.