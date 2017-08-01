Star sightings include Dwyane Wade, John Reynolds, Aaron Rodgers

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Among the first among the celebrity crowd to check out the new Chicago restaurant Ronero was Bulls star Dwyane Wade — spied dining on the eatery’s pescado frito, a whole, fried red snapper served with coconut-cola rice and fried plantains, whipped up by executive chef Cory Morris. … Fans of Aaron Rodgers were delighted to see the Packers QB stopping in for dinner at Mastros steakery in River North. … When the Backstreet Boys were in town last month, the popsters got their sugar fix at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on East Grand — happily posing (very sweetly!) with fans for photos. … The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Tyus Jones and Kris Dunn were seen recently chowing-down on four baskets of firecracker wings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap. … Actor and writer John Reynolds (“Stranger Things,” “Search Party”) returned home to play at the iO Theatre on North Kingsbury for a holiday show. … Speaking of the iO, co-founder and improv queen Charna Halpern is understandably excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her Hollywood outpost — iO West — with upcoming January and February shows featuring iO alum who’ve become well-known, including Oscar winning director Adam McKay, Thomas Middleditch, David Koechner, Neil Flynn, Jack McBrayer, Stephnie Weir and Ian Roberts.