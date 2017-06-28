Steve Carell remembers ‘eating my way through’ Taste of Chicago

LOS ANGELES — It’s been more than 20 years since Second City alum Steve Carell left Chicago, but this time of year still takes him back to the sights, sounds and smells of summer in our city.

“I tasted a lot of Chicago food for sure, the entire time I lived there, but Taste of Chicago is something else! It’s THE food festival of the world in my opinion. It’s like the best of ribs and Polish and so much more. It’s the best comfort food festival ever.

“I literally remembering eating my way through the Taste of Chicago every year. You just couldn’t resist it. Just talking about it now reminds me of those great smells wafting over the park!”

It was clear that Carell’s affection for the city hasn’t waned. “I love Chicago. I was there for 10 years, and at Second City like for seven of those years. I met my wife in Chicago. I think the restaurants are second to none — and I’ve eaten in a lot of great restaurants all over the world.

“It’s a great place to get fat in the wintertime. They should put that on the sign as you drive into town: “Chicago! A Great Place to Get Fat in the Wintertime!’ ”

In his new film “Despicable Me 3” (opening Friday), Carell voices two characters: the animated franchise’s longtime star Gru and now his brother Dru.

“I think of Gru as darker and more cynical. Dru — with those flowing blonde locks — is lighter, more ebullient,” said Carell.

“Ebullient? Good word!” said a sarcastic Kristen Wiig, his “Despicable Me 3” co-star sitting in on the interview. “I’m impressed how you used that in a sentence — and I’m sure your English teacher, back in the day, would be impressed as well.”

As for the ongoing popularity of the “Despicable Me” films, Wiig pointed to several factors. “I think the storylines are original and work for both kids and adults. Of course, there’s those adorable Minions and the little kids who now live with both Gru and Lucy [Wiig’s character]. It’s all those things, plus maybe Lucy and Gru, who make it all work.”

“Yes, don’t forget our characters. They are totally VITAL to the success of that franchise!” said Carell, before bursting into laughter.