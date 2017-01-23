This year’s ‘Star Wars’ film has a title: ‘The Last Jedi’

A teaser poster reveals the title of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." | Disney

The movie “Star Wars” fans will be seeing this December isn’t just Episode VIII anymore.

Disney announced Monday that the next installment of what it calls “the Skywalker saga” will be called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It’s scheduled for release Dec. 15.

Little has been revealed about the plot of the new movie, but director Rian Johnson (“Looper”) has said that “for the first time, this movie is going to start where the last one left off.” Shooting ended last summer, and among the locations was Skellig Michael, the Irish island where Rey (Daisy Ridley) found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the climactic moment of 2015’s “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.”

“It was appropriately surreal,” Johnson said.

Carrie Fisher shot scenes as Gen. Leia Organa for “The Last Jedi” before her death in December. Also returning from the “Force Awakens” cast are Hamill, Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.

The movie also brings Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran into the “Star Wars” universe.