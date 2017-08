14-year-old boy shot to death in Posen

A 14-year-old boy died late Friday after he was shot in south suburban Posen.

Alex Saldana was shot in the chest in the 14600 block of South Division Street in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Saldana, who lived on the same block, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:52 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Posen police did not return messages seeking information about the shooting.