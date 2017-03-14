15-year-old girl missing from Ashburn

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl disappeared Saturday from the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Nelda Kenner was last seen at 11:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is thought to be near Hyde Park.

Kenner is described as a 5-foot-8, 270-pound black girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black flight jacket that is orange on the inside, a black t-shirt and black jeans with green, white and red paint splatter, police said.

Her hair was in individual braids at the time she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.