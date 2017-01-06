17-year-old boy charged with Gage Park double-shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two other teenage boys last month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The victims—ages 16 and 17—were walking home from Gage Park about 5:30 p.m. May 11 when the suspect walked up to them and fired shots in the 2500 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The younger boy was shot in his neck, leg and heel; and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The older boy was shot in his thigh and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was eventually identified as the suspected shooter and was charged as an adult with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.