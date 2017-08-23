17-year-old boy fatally shot while playing basketball in Cicero

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing basketball Tuesday night in west suburban Cicero.

Irving Estrada was playing basketball with friends at 8:18 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 56th Court when they were approached by multiple suspects who started shooting, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Estrada, a Cicero resident, died at 9:08 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Hanania said Town President Larry Dominick is upset about the shooting, saying Cicero has seen “very few street gang-related incidents over the past year, and this is discouraging for anyone to see a young life taken.”

However, Hanania said he did not know if this shooting was gang-related.

Officials from the Town of Cicero Clergy Committee were planning to meet with Estrada’s family at 16th Street and 156th Court at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hanania said.

Cicero police are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses or home surveillance videos that might have captured the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (708) 652-2130.