17-year-old boy shot while riding bicycle on Near West Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the boy was riding a bike in the 2300 block of West Jackson when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.