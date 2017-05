2 men shot in Lawndale

Two men were wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Saturday on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., they were in a car driving in the 2000 block of South Marshall when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 26, was shot in the shoulder, and a bullet grazed the shoulder of the other man, 18. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.