3 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Three men were killed and five others were wounded in Tuesday shootings across Chicago.

A man was found shot to death at 6:37 p.m. in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood. The 28-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in a building in the 5000 block of South Drexel, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Nearly two hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Jesus Menviola was a passenger in a car about 4:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Luna when he got into an argument with someone who was on foot, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. The person on foot pulled out a gun and shot Menviola in the head. Menviola, who lived in the Logan Square neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:41 p.m.

At 2:18 p.m., a 32-year-old man was killed in a Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood shooting. He was inside a vehicle in the 8100 block of South Kedzie when he was shot multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m. His name has not been released.

Two people were injured in the day’s latest nonfatal shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The men, ages 34 and 37, were shot about 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell, police said. The younger man was shot in the left arm, foot and leg, while the older man was shot in the right hip. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

At 2:36 p.m., a woman was shot and critically wounded in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 24-year-old was entering the yard of a home in the 2100 block of West 33rd Street when someone shot at her from an approaching vehicle, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. Investigators believe she was not the intended target of the shooting.

More than 12 hours earlier, a man was shot and critically wounded in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was in an alley about 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Morse when he got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was standing inside his home in the first block of East 113th Street when a shot came through his front door and struck him in the right shoulder, police said. He showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Thirteen people were shot across Chicago on Monday, five of them fatally. More than 1,515 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2017, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.