3 wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

Chicago Police investigate a shooting Sunday night in the first block of South Leamington. | NVP News

Three men were wounded in an Austin neighborhood drive-by shooting Sunday night on the West Side.

The men, ages 19, 26 and 31, were standing outside about 10:55 p.m. in the first block of South Leamington when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The youngest man was shot in the right arm and buttocks, while the oldest man suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.