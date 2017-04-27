34-year-old man missing from Lake View

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man who went missing Sunday from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Elias Grivas was last seen about 2 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Sheffield, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Grivas is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He is known to frequent the area of Division and LaSalle.

Anyone with information on Grivas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.