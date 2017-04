5 injured in Dan Ryan crash on South Side

Five people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

At least five ambulances were sent to the crash on I-90/94 near Garfield Boulevard.

One person was in serious-to-critical condition and four were in fair-to-serious condition, Fire Media Affairs tweeted about 1:15 p.m. Nine other people refused to treatment at the scene.