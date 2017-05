5 taken to hospital for chlorine exposure at Belmont Central home

Five people were taken to a hospital on Friday night for chlorine exposure in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a home in the 2800 block of North Meade after someone mixed pool chemicals and caused a “bad reaction” that exposed two adults and three children to chlorine gas, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

All five were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in good condition, the fire department said.