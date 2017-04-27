8 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

Eight people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Most recently, a man and a woman were shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. The 35-year-old man was standing on the street at 9:59 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street when someone in a red car fired at him, hitting him in the left hand and right ankle, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The 28-year-old woman was sitting in a parked blue car when she was shot in the right foot and both thighs. She went to Jackson Park Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Two juveniles also went to Jackson Park with minor cuts from glass.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was found shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 27-year-old was in a vacant parking lot about 9:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when officers responded to a call of a person shot and found him with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. The man told investigators he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About two hours before that, a woman was wounded in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. The 28-year-old was shot in the back at least once about 7:50 p.m. by someone firing from a vehicle driving by in the 7300 block of South Dante, according to police. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot and critically wounded in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood. The 19-year-old man was walking at 12:51 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Perry when a tan SUV pulled up and someone inside got out and fired shots, police said. He was shot multiple times in the back, and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The suspect got back in the SUV after the shooting and headed south on LaSalle.

About 11:15 a.m., a 53-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was in the 5700 block of South Winchester when a dark vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to police. The man was shot in the back and left side, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting.

More than two hours earlier, another man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 20-year-old was in the 6200 block of South Vernon at 8:56 a.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Provident Hospital about 7:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to police. The boy told investigators he was in the 7100 block of South Merrill when two males drove up in a vehicle and fired shots. His condition was stabilized, and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Seven people were shot across Chicago on Tuesday, one of them fatally, bringing the city’s gun violence toll to more than 1,000 victims this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. At least 174 of the victims have died. It took only 56 days for the city to tally 100 homicides.