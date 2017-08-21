87-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Jefferson Park

An 87-year-old man died more than 12 hours after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 6:41 a.m., Herminio Febo was walking in a parking lot in the 5400 block of West Higgins Avenue when he was struck by a 43-year-old man backing up his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Febo, who lived on the same block, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.