Amtrak signal problems delay Metra trains at Union Station

All Metra trains out of Union Station are experiencing delays Friday morning because of Amtrak signal interference.

Inbound and outbound trains on the BNSF , Southwest Service, Milwaukee District West, North Central Service and Milwaukee District North lines were running 15-25 minutes behind schedule as of 8:45 a.m., according to service alerts from Metra.

The delays were caused by signal problems experienced by Amtrak earlier in the morning, Metra said. Riders are encouraged to listen to platform announcements for the most current delay information.