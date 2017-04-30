Armed robberies reported in Brighton Park

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies early Tuesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to victims and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of South Sacramento Avenue, while the other incident happened about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of South Troy Street, police said.

The robbers were described as Hispanic males with brown hair, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, police said. They were seen driving in an older model red truck or a red car.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.