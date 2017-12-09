Body found in semi-trailer in Back of the Yards identified

A decomposed body found last month in a semi-trailer in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side has been identified as a 41-year-old woman.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. Aug. 23 after the body was discovered in the 2000 block of West 43rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

A police source said the skeletal remains were found by a truck yard employee, who then called 911.

The person has been identified as 41-year-old Sandra Aguilar-Ponce, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her home address was unknown.

An autopsy had not yet determined cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

She was found underneath blankets and no foul play was suspected, the source said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.