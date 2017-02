Body recovered from Chicago River in Loop

A body was recovered Sunday evening from the Chicago River in the Loop, police said.

The Marine Unit responded about 5 p.m. to a call of a body in the water near Wacker Drive and Congress Parkway, Chicago Police said.

A person was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional information, including the age and gender of the person, was not available, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.